Lindale officials respond to cable in road, determined to be telephone wire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Lindale Fire was reportedly called to the scene of a downed power line in the road.

Police tell KLTV that it was not a power line but was instead a cable from a telephone wire.

The incident was reported in the 2500 block of South Main Street, in Lindale.

Police tell KLTV the scene is clear and traffic is moving as normal. 

