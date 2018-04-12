ETX nurse accused of stealing opioid prescription for personal use

An East Texas nurse has been accused of stealing opioids, that was not issued to her, for personal use.

Dorothy Kay Brantley, 48, of Longview was arrested on a warrant and is charged with diversion of a controlled substance for personal use.

Brantley was a registered nurse employed by Care Team Home Health Services. According to the indictment, on or about Nov. 9 of 2016, Brantley knowingly took, for her own use, the controlled substance, Hydrocodone.

The indictment says that Brantly was able to obtain the drugs by using a prescription that wasn't issued to her.

Brantley was arrested and charged on April 5. She was released the following day on a $5,000 bond. Brantley is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Friday, April 20.

