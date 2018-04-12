Tyler woman accused of exposing child to meth

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have charged a Tyler woman accused of exposing a child to methamphetamine.

Julie Catherine Palmer, 38, is charged with a state-jail felony of endangering a child. She was arrested on the charge on April 5 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit made available Thursday, deputies began investigating on Feb. 4 when a neighbor on County Road 376 reported Palmer and her boyfriend were living next door with three children in the home. The neighbor said she was concerned about drug use in the home and that there was no running water.

On Feb. 8, deputies contacted Child Protective Services and agents there said they had been investigating the home for quite some time and that nobody lived in the home anymore.

The affidavit states Palmer did a drug test on Feb. 9 and the three children did on Feb. 13.

The affidavit states the drug test came back on March 7 and Palmer and one child each tested positive for meth.

An investigator obtained a warrant for Palmer’s arrest on March 26.

