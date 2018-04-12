Be prepared for Friday's storms, thunderstorms that develop will intensify quickly

A strong upper-level storm system will gradually be moving into the central U.S. late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

A cold front at the surface will move quickly into Texas by midday and early afternoon. Very warm, humid conditions will be in place over East Texas ahead of this storm system and will be fuel for the developing thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Friday morning will begin mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few areas of patchy drizzle or light rain. By midday Friday, some breaks in the clouds are possible with thunderstorms beginning to develop right over East Texas shortly after lunch time.

It is extremely difficult to pinpoint where the thunderstorms will develop as all of East Texas has the risk for storms. Any thunderstorms that do develop will intensify quickly and are likely to become strong to severe into the afternoon.

Expect high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes with these storms. As the cold front moves into East Texas and catches up with the thunderstorms, they will begin to form a line along the front and quickly move out of the region by Friday night.

As always, be weather aware through the day Friday and keep that First Alert Weather App handy for push alerts signaling any strengthening storms in your area.

