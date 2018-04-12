Whitehouse man accused of stalking realtor

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Whitehouse man accused of stalking a real estate agent.

Danny Shane Lafaitt, 44, is charged with third-degree stalking. He was arrested on the charge on Tuesday and is being held on a bond of $300,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s office took a report from the realtor on Feb. 2. She said Lafaitt had come to her office as she was leaving and asked about real estate. The realtor said she had a bad feeling, but gave him her card to contact her later.

According to the affidavit, Lafaitt went into the office on Dec. 19 and was trying to see the realtor and became violent when they would not let him see her. The affidavit states Lafaitt hit one of her co-workers with a disk tray when he was told he could not speak with her. He was later issued a criminal trespass warning.

The realtor said soon after that incident she was contacted by someone with a different name who inquired about real estate. He later started sending pornographic images and began making sexual advances toward her through email.

A search warrant on the pseudonym’s Facebook account showed it belonged to Lafaitt.

The investigator obtained a warrant for Lafaitt’s arrest on Monday.

