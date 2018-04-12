Official: Nurse charged with murder previously worked at Longview hospital

A hospital official says a Tyler nurse who is accused of murder previously worked at a Longview hospital.

Officials are investigating the employment history of nurse William George Davis, 34. Davis is charged with murder amid an investigation into patient deaths. Davis, 34, is charged with murder.

Thursday, CHRISTUS spokesperson William Knous confirmed that Davis was previously employed at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview from 2011-2013.

Davis was a registered nurse who was working at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler. The Texas Board of Nursing recently temporarily suspended Davis' license. The TBN is investigating allegations that Davis tampered with patients at the facility.

Tyler Police Department and CHRISTUS Mother Frances representatives are asking anyone who believes they may have been impacted or who has concerns about the care they received to contact them at 1-888-299-4868.

As details become available, we will update this page. For those concerned that they may have been affected or have concerns/questions about care received while at this hospital, please contact 1(888) 299-4868. https://t.co/suxkmzYmzz — TYLER POLICE (@TYLERPOLICEDEPT) April 12, 2018

An affidavit, obtained Wednesday by KLTV, provided details of what led to Davis' arrest. The document alleges he deliberately introduced air into patients' arterial lines.

The affidavit describes seven incidents involving patients at the Peaches and Louis Owen Heart Hospital at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, five of whom suffered significant injuries and two who are deceased.

The affidavit says officials discovered in several of the cases that disturbances in patients' arterial line waveforms matched up with his presence in the hospital room. An arterial line is a thin catheter inserted into an artery.

A radiologist also reviewed the cases and found that there was air in the patients' brains where there should be none.

RELATED:

+Arrest affidavit alleges Tyler, TX nurse purposely introduced air into patients' arterial lines

+East Texas nurse charged with murder, Tyler PD discuss investigation

+Emotional interview reveals victim allegedly killed by nurse as former Grapeland band director

+Attorney questions hospital policies, procedures after nurse arrest

+'Angel of death'? Police wonder; more charges could be filed against East Texas nurse

+Tyler police say additional charges expected for ETX nurse charged with murder

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.