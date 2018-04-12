City of Longview hosts take-back RX drugs day

City of Longview:

The City of Longview Partners in Prevention, Coalition for Drug-Free Youth has partnered with the Longview Police Department to implement a prescription drug take-back day this month.

As part of an initiative to: reduce accessibility to opioids, establish a cleaner environment, and prevent criminal activity, the Coalition for Drug-Free Youth and the Longview Police Department will collect prescription medication from the community on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Longview Police Department, 302 W. Cotton Street.

Gregg County is part of Health and Human Services Region 4. According to the Regional Needs Assessment given by the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Regions 4&5 have the highest reported rate of non-medical current use, school year use, and lifetime use for grades 7-12th of prescription drugs in the state of Texas.

In an effort to decrease these statistics to zero, the Coalition for Drug-Free Youth and the Longview Police Department encourages citizens to “spring clean” their medicine cabinets for any unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs and bring them to the Longview Police Department at 302 W. Cotton Street for disposal.

During the Take-Back Event, the Coalition will disseminate prescription drug misuse prevention resources, along with alternative disposal options in the community.