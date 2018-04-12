East Texas golfer commits to Oklahoma Christian University

A high school golfer who represented East Texas on a national stage has signed to play collegiate golf.

Whitehouse senior Walker LaRue has committed to play for Oklahoma Christian University.

“It was a big goal coming into this year,” LaRue said at a signing ceremony Wednesday at Whitehouse High School.

Despite starting his golfing career only four years ago, LaRue has earned success on his high school team and the North Texas PGA.

“I’m looking forward to my competitive career,” LaRue said. “As this year has progressed I’ve really grown to be a better player. I’ve really learned how to play the game. I’m excited to see where this takes me next year.”

In September of 2017, LaRue was one of a select group of golfers from East Texas who qualified for a spot in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. During the tournament, he played alongside Championship Tour professional golfers.

“That was a huge confidence boost to go play with the senior pros and they really taught me how to play to the best of my ability.”

LaRue began his golf training with the First Tee of Greater Tyler during his freshman year of high school.

“It’s definitely helped me with my attitude toward the game,” LaRue said. “My mental game was a big struggle for a long time. I think First Tee especially helped me through my tough times on the course.”

This upcoming Fall, LaRue plans to study Sports Management at OCU.

“That was a huge plus going to Oklahoma Christian because they just started Sports Management a couple years ago, so that was a big attraction.”

LaRue still has a few more competitive tournament rounds left in his high school career. The Whitehouse men’s golf team will fight for a top spot at the UIL Regional Tournament April 23-24.

“We have regionals coming up in a couple weeks and I’m looking to go forward from there and continue on to state.”

