First Alert Weather Day Friday as strong storm system moves into East Texas

A strong storm system will make its way into Texas Friday with a cold front that will push through the East Texas area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Ahead of this cold front, conditions are becoming more and more favorable for severe thunderstorms. Friday morning, expect a few light showers or some patchy drizzle. By midday Friday, a few thunderstorms could begin to develop. Once development begins, storms will intensify quickly. High winds and large hail will be likely with these storms. A few tornadoes also look to be possible through the late afternoon. As the cold front moves into East Texas behind the initial development, storms will form a line along the front and move quickly to the southeast and exit the region by midnight Friday night. A few light showers are possible early Saturday morning with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon.

