Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy, warm and windy. Temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Already breezy this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Windy and warm today with increasing clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s and south winds will gust to 25-30 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for many areas. Mostly cloudy tonight and still breezy with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Friday continues to be a First Alert Weather Day. A few areas of light rain or patchy drizzle to start the day Friday. Showers and thunderstorms become likely by afternoon and will develop quickly into the evening ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight into early Saturday morning. Severe storms are likely with this storm system. Expect high winds and the possibility of large hail and a few tornadoes. The severe threat will be ending by midnight Friday night with just a few light showers lingering into Saturday morning. Clearing skies, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected this weekend. Expect high temperatures in the 60s and blustery northwest winds both Saturday and Sunday.

