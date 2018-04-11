Attorney questions hospital policies, procedures after nurse arrest

An attorney for one of the victims of an East Texas nurse accused of murder is questioning the hospital's policies and procedures.
Steven Laird is Pamela Henderson's attorney. According to the arrest affidavit, Henderson is a 63-year-old woman who underwent heart valve replacement in November 2017. Laird says the surgery was a success, but two days later, she was found unresponsive.
According to the arrest affidavit, air was found in her brain, similar to deceased victim Christopher Greenaway. Also, like Greenaway, she was at one point cared for by former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse William George Davis, 34.
The attorney's video statement is attached.
