Police believe nurse had more than one victim

Tonight at 10, we continue to bring you the most thorough coverage of the investigation into an East Texas nurse accused of murdering a patient and hurting others. We'll have a new report.

That new report will include an interview with an attorney representing one of the patients he says was a victim of that nurse's actions.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith is tracking the possibility that rough weather could move into the area. She'll have a new forecast on the weather where you live. Watch for it at 10.

