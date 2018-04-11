Emotional interview reveals victim allegedly killed by nurse as former Grapeland band director

An East Texas nurse is in jail on murder charges.

On Tuesday night, William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.

Davis is accused of tempering with multiple patients' IV lines while working as a nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, “Five patients suffered significant injury and two patients are deceased.”

The family of Perry Frank of Grapeland say his death is being investigated in relation to William Davis. Frank died on June 22, 2017. He was the band director at Grapeland High School.

A family member tells us Frank had open heart surgery on June 20, 2017 and died two days later.

Davis is charged with murder in relation to a different patient, however, Tyler Police Detective Andy Erbaugh confirmed a second death remains under investigation. More charges are expected.



