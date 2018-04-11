PHOTOS: It's National Pet Day and East Texas pets are the cutest

It's National Pet Day and social media lit up Wednesday with photos of adorable pets.
The holiday was founded in the early 2000s by animal advocate Colleen Paige. Thousands of pet lovers got involved with the holiday this year, from brands to celebrities to fictional TV characters.
To celebrate, we rounded up some of our favorite photos of pets in East Texas. Check them out here.
Have a photo of your pet to share with us? Email it to sendit@kltv.com, upload it at http://sendit.kltv.com/ or post it on Twitter or Instagram using #SendIt7.
Heard it’s #NationalPetDay today… but let’s be honest, every day is National Pet Day! Love my squad. ?????? #PepperPortraits #LoveMyLab pic.twitter.com/UNOm1BY8DT— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 11, 2018
This might be the cutest holiday of the year.
Omg!! The cutest thing i seeeeeennnnnn. ??#NationalPetDay— ???? (@DAILYPUPPlES) April 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/B0lapMjuw8
