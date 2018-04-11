Toll 49 safety improvements underway

It's been a long time coming, but commuters are finally seeing the result of safety improvements added to Toll 49 as construction continues in the multi-phase project.

Safety improvements long talked about include a flushed median, rumble strips, reflectors and passing lanes, all of which are serving the same purpose: to keep drivers safe.

The current project that is addressing safety improvements runs from I-20 south to State Highway 31.

While safety measures are still underway in that part of the tollway, NET RMA Executive Director Chris Miller says commuters can already see improvements elsewhere.

"From 31 south all the way to 110, which you know is basically the road to Whitehouse; there are already improvements in those areas where they have added the passing lanes and they've done some median work and things like that," he says.

Miller says the remainder of the safety improvements are expected to be done by the end of May.

