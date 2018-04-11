How clean is your food? Potatoes, strawberries top 'Dirty Dozen' list

How clean is your food? Turns out your strawberries, spinach and grapes may be laden with pesticides. That's according to the Environment Working Group who recently released their annual "Dirty Dozen" and "Clean 15" lists.

The EWG released a Shoppers Guide to Pesticides in Produce each year. This year's report was released Tuesday and includes EWG's analysis of tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

EWG says the tests "found that nearly 70 percent of samples of conventionally grown produce were contaminated with pesticide residues."

The Dirty Dozen is filled with produce items consumers regularly stock up on.

Topping the list? Strawberries. The EWG says one-third of all conventional strawberry samples contained 10 or more pesticides, with one sample containing residue from 22 different pesticides.

Another food that made the dirty dozen? Potatoes.

According to the EWG, potatoes had more pesticide residues by weight than any other crop.

The full list includes:

Strawberries

Spinach

Nectarines

Apples

Grapes

Peaches

Cherries

Pears

Tomatoes

Celery

Potatoes

Sweet Bell Peppers

+ Hot Peppers

The organization also released its top "Clean 15" - foods that had the least amount of pesticide.

Avocados and sweet corn ranked the highest, with less than 1 percent of sam

Another key finding?

More than 80 percent of pineapples, papayas, asparagus, onions and cabbages had no pesticide residues.

The full list includes:

Avocados

Sweet Corn

Pineapples

Cabbages

Onions

Frozen Sweet Peas

Papayas

Asparagus

Mangoes

Eggplants

Honeydew Melons

Kiwis

Cantaloupes

Cauliflower

Broccoli

The EWG says you can avoid pesticides in your food by buying organic produce.

See the full USDA Pesticide Data Program here.

