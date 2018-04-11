CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances patient crisis line for question - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances patient crisis line for questions regarding former nurse

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A crisis line has been set up by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances for people to call with questions regarding former cardiac nurse William Davis.

Davis is being investigated and is charged with murder.

The number is 1-888-299-4868. 

