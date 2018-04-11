Vehicle strikes side of Marshall ISD building

A vehicle struck the side of a Marshall ISD school today around noon.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. at Price T. Young Elementary School. According the Marshall ISD, a vehicle went through the back parking lot, jumped the curve and crashed into the side of the building. Fortunately, no children or faculty members were injured during the incident. The classroom was vacant at the crash, according to Marshall ISD.

Marshall ISD informed parents about the incident through phone calls and a Facebook Live.

According to Marshall Police's Facebook page, the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown. According to MPD, the incident is under investigation.

There was extensive damage done to the building and Marshall ISD is working with a construction crew and engineers in order to move forward with repairs.

