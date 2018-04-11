Vehicle strikes side of Marshall ISD building

A strong storm system will make its way into Texas Friday with a cold front that will push through the East Texas area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An East Texas nurse is in jail on murder charges.More >>
An attorney for one of the victims of an East Texas nurse accused of murder is questioning the hospital's policies and procedures.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
