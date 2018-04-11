Student removed from campus after unloaded gun found at Longview middle school

A student was removed from campus after an unloaded gun was found at Pine Tree middle school in Longview.

According to Pine Tree ISD Public Information Officer, Mary Whitton, a student was found at the school with an unloaded handgun.

“Immediately our district safety plan was followed and the student was removed from campus and there was no threat to the students at anytime," said Whitton.

