Longview fire blocking traffic on Hawkins Pkwy, Judson Rd. due to fuel spill

A fuel spill has been reported in Longview and it's affecting traffic.

Longview fire has blocked off Judson Road southbound at Hawkins Parkway. The department tells KLTV they believe it's diesel fuel on the road.

Traffic is stalled in the area. A city sand truck is on the scene. The fire department has also brought in a special operations vehicle. Officials are now spraying Biosolve on the road, to break down the hydrocarbons of the fuel, and will soon put sand down to soak it up.

No accidents have been reported in the area and the department isn't sure how long the fuel has been on the road, or where it came from. Travelers drove through the street so the fuel has been tracked thru the intersection.

Longview police are being called in control traffic while the intersection is cleaned up.

Officials say Hawkins Parkway will have to be shut down, going east and west, for at least a half hour while they clean up the fuel spill. The only traffic that will be allowed through will be northbound Judson.

