Tyler man charged with robbery for stealing $2 beer, fight with clerk

A Tyler man is charged with robbery for attempting to steal a beer from a grocery store.

Caleb Roach, 42, was arrested and charged with robbery Tuesday night.

According to Tyler police, Roach entered a grocery store in the 1,000 block of W. Bow Street around 9:30 p.m. and attempted to steal a beer, which cost $2.59. Police say the clerk at the store was able to stop Roach and detain him. The two were still struggling with one another when police arrived.

Police arrested Roach and charged him with robbery. Bond has been set at $60,000.

