Hospital releases statement after Tyler nurse arrested for murder

An East Texas hospital has released a statement following the arrest of a Tyler nurse who is charged with murder.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System released the statement early Wednesday morning after the arrest of William George Davis, 34. Davis is charged with murder and has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

He was formerly employed with the hospital system but his employment was terminated on Feb. 15. The Texas Board of Nursing has also suspended Davis' license. The TBN is investigating allegations that Davis tampered with three patients at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.

In the statement from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, the hospital says they believe Davis acted independently and of his own free will.

Read the full statement below.

On January 25, we identified an unusual and unexplained patient outcome in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler. Because of our strong commitment to high-quality care, we took swift action and performed a review of the circumstances, including reviews of any unanticipated outcomes. This review produced new information that resulted in the immediate removal of nurse William Davis from all patient care responsibilities, and he was terminated by CHRISTUS. We believe the issues with Mr. Davis were isolated to him and he acted independently and of his own accord.

Due to concerns arising out of this confidential review, we shared details with the appropriate authorities, including the Texas Board of Nursing and Tyler Police Department. We are actively cooperating with them, as well as working with state and national regulatory and accrediting bodies.

On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing summarily suspended Davis's license in accordance with Section 301.455, Texas Occupations Code. The order sets forth three separate charges concerning Mr. Davis's inappropriate interventions for three patients and one charge regarding the falsification of care events and the ethical practice related to the failure to disclose interventions.

We understand that the police investigation is ongoing. Our policies and federal privacy regulations prevent us from sharing patient health information and the specifics of this active police investigation, but CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler takes any and all concerns surrounding patient safety and security very seriously and will continue to be proactive to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

