Congratulations to the newest Bullard ISD principal

The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved the recommendation of the Superintendent last night, during a regularly scheduled school board meeting, for the hiring of the newest Bullard Early Childhood Principal.

Congratulations to Amanda Goode who will transition into the position of principal for the 2018-2019 school year. Goode replaces Michelle Hurst who is retiring from the position.

“I am honored and blessed with the opportunity to work with an amazing team in shaping the hearts and minds of our littlest panthers. I am excited about the endless possibilities at the Early Childhood campus. I want to honor the legacy Mrs. Hurst has created through her strong leadership by continuing to provide a safe, positive and collaborative environment for the staff and students of BEC. I have big shoes to fill; however, I look forward to working with and along side the staff of Bullard Early Childhood and getting to know our future students and their families,” said Goode

Goode is a native East Texan and is currently completing her 17th year in education; thirteen of those years have been with BISD. Goode has taught at the secondary and elementary levels, served as an Asst. District Curriculum Director, District Testing Coordinator, and is currently serving as the Asst. Principal at Bullard Intermediate.

"We are very excited to have Mrs. Goode leading the Early Childhood campus next school year. Amanda is a ‘natural leader’ and a high-performing educator with goals for the campus that align with the School Board's vision of becoming a ‘lighthouse’ district in East Texas. She will ‘Lead the Way’ for BEC," said Todd Schneider, Superintendent of Schools.

