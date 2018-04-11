East Texas nurse charged with murder

An East Texas nurse is in jail on murder charges.

Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.

The Texas Board of Nursing recently suspended Davis' license. Davis was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The TBN is investigating allegations that Davis tampered with three patients at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.

One of those patients died and two others were left in a vegetative state.

The TNB is also investigating four other cases involving patients with similar practice issues and outcomes after Davis' alleged interventions.

KLTV sister station KSLA reports that in February, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital fired Davis and turned its findings over to the state nursing board.

According to the order of temporary suspension, obtained independently by KLTV, the incidents happened while Davis was still employed with CHRISTUS and on assignment at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

The document alleges that in Aug. 4, 2017, Davis entered the room of a patient to whom he was not assigned and performed an "unskilled and/or unnecessary and/or inappropriate intervention for the patient. A short time later, the patient immediately deteriorated from their stable condition and a stroke code was initiated."

The patient died two days later. The suspension order cites an autopsy report that says the patient died from cortical acute ischemic infarction from an air embolism.

A second incident occurred on or about Nov. 30. The document describes a similar situation and states that five minutes after Davis allegedly performed the intervention, the patient's condition deteriorated and a stroke code was initiated that ultimately resulted in the patient being left in a vegetative state.

A third incident on Jan. 25, 2018 is also outlined in the document. The order alleges Davis again entered a patient's room he was not assigned to and performed an intervention.

"Approximately three minutes later, the patient immediately deteriorated from their stable condition and required resuscitative measures, ultimately resulting in a persistent vegetative state," the document states.

When questioned about the incident, the document says Davis told facility management that he entered the room and silenced an IV that was beeping.

"Several days later, respondent admitted to management that he reset a beeping IV, flushed the arterial line a couple of times, and pumped up the pressure bag," the order states.

On Feb. 15 Davis's employment was terminated. The temporary suspension order states the termination was "related to his falsification of care events" and his "unethical practice related to failure to disclose interventions provided that may have impacted the outcome of (a) patient."

A GoFundMe account has been set up on Davis' behalf with a message that purports to be from Davis. It is unclear if Davis had any involvement in the creation of the account, which has been active since March 23.

The message states in part:

"I have been a RN for 7 years and just completed my MSN for my Acute Care Nurse Practitioner. Most people, that know me, know I am a hardworking, well-respected, compassionate, high-spirited family man with a great sense of humor who will go above and beyond for my patients. My passion has always been in cardiology, and I have enjoyed providing care for this patient population over the last 7 years as I worked towards my goal of becoming an ACNP. Unfortunately, my RN license was temporarily suspended by the board for misunderstandings, and now, I am having to defend myself before the board in order to keep my license and my career."

Tyler police are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday following the arrest. The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. be streamed live here.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.