Two-vehicle wreck slows Hwy 271 at Tyler's Loop Extension

A wreck is slowing motorists on the northside of Tyler Wednesday morning.

Just before 6:50 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 271 and the Loop Extension.

Traffic is backed up around the intersection. There are no details on injuries at this time.

KLTV has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

