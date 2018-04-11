First Alert Weather Day in effect for Friday afternoon and evening

Another strong storm system is on its way to Texas. Some light showers and drizzle are possible early Friday morning, but showers and thunderstorms will become more likely, more intense and more widespread Friday afternoon and especially Friday evening ahead of a cold front. Rain could be heavy at times, but at this time the flash flood threat remains low. Ample moisture paired with strong upper-level energy will cause thunderstorms to intensify as they move into the eastern half of the Lone Star State. Expect thunderstorms to quickly become severe with high winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes. The strongest storms will move out of the area overnight, but some rain could linger into Saturday.

It is very important to be weather aware during the day and into the evening Friday as these storms could become severe quickly as they move into East Texas. Download the First Alert Weather App and sign up for Thundercall in an effort to have multiple ways to get warnings if and when they are issued. As always, stay tuned to KLTV and KTRE both on air and online for the latest information.

