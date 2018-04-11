Wednesday's Weather: Sunny, breezy and warm. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and calm winds this morning. More sunshine is expected today along with breezy south winds. Those winds help warm us up into the upper 70s and even lower 80s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s. Clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow. Still very windy and warm with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s and south winds gusting to 25 mph Thursday afternoon. Friday continues to be a First Alert Weather Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some patchy mist or drizzle Friday morning. By Friday afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms become likely ahead of an advancing cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail, high winds and a tornado as the main threats. The severe weather will end Friday night, but the rain could linger into Saturday morning. Clearing skies are expected by Saturday afternoon with blustery north winds and cooler temperatures. Sunday looks sunny, but cool and breezy through the afternoon.

