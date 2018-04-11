Cook Eases Into AD Role

Monday night Marcus Gold was named new head football coach at Whitehouse High School, replacing Adam Cook who is now the Athletic Director. Cook has tremendous praise for his replacement, saying though he's young he gets it. Gold is a Wildcats former defensive coordinator and played at a high level in college, Texas A&M. Cook has confidence in Gold and can't wait to see him take over the reins and maintain the powerhouse status of Whitehouse. While most are aware of who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is, keep in mind there are a handful of highly skilled athletes from Whitehouse that are expected to be drafted into the NFL. Cook is betting that Gold will continue that tradition of getting key athletes to maintain their high caliber of confidence and play.

