Keller Returns To Basketball Home

SFA basketball is not on the rise it's improving from the rise, 4 times in 5 years they've been to the NCAA tournament. Coach Kyle Keller formerly of Tyler Jr College has a handle on this program that's making strides. At the Grove, the SFA alumni luncheon he and SFA women's coach Mark Kellogg shared their thoughts on the season and the future. Both coaches are highly optimistic and with good reason since both had a post season. Keller says coming back to Tyler just felt right, one of his assistant coaches Wade Mason played for him as an Apache and praises the basketball talent in Texas saying football from his perspective may be losing ground. Keller praised former TJC mentor and coach Floyd Wagstaff for giving him his start saying he learned so much from the coaching icon.

Keller has big plans for his Lumberjacks and you can bet that recruits from East Texas will have a hand in that journey.

