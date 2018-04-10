Attention Drivers: One-vehicle wreck closes down roads in Longview

Longview Police are investigating a one-vehicle wreck within city limits.

According to Sgt. Shane McCarter, it happened at 9:21 pm, at the intersection of East Loop 281 and East Marshall.

As of 9:50 pm Tuesday night, all west bound lanes are blocked as you enter city limits.

Please find an alternate route for the time being.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

