Puppy litter born underneath owner's tree

Pet owner Johnell Beasely said he knew his dog was ready to give birth to her puppies, but then she went missing. Two days later he found her with seven puppies underneath a tree in his yard.

The puppies are a little over a week old and are still living under the tree with their mom. Beasely said he checks on Patches and the puppies every day by taking them out, but their mom insists on keeping them under the tree.

He said Patches found a safe place to deliver her puppies after her original plan didn't work out.

“She had a hole under the house where she kept laying,” he said. “That’s where I thought she was going to have the puppies but it started raining and the rain was coming off that hill going under the house and so she had to find a new place."

Beasely was shocked to find his dog under the tree but is glad she and her puppies are safe.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.