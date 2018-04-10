Three former ETX high school standouts will serve as honorary coaches in OU's spring game

Some familiar faces will be among the honorary head coaches for the University of Oklahoma’s spring game, which is scheduled for April 14.

According to an article on soonersports.com, Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced the details of the game on Monday.

“Breaking from recent tradition, OU this year will feature a true game format with red and white rosters chose by the coaching staff and balanced as evenly as possible,” the article stated. “Also, unlike recent spring games, a traditional scoring system will be utilized.”

Saturday’s spring game will mark Riley’s fourth at the college and his first as OU’s head coach.

“We wanted to stoke it up for our players,” Riley said in the article. “We get in the same mode of offense going against defense all the time, and so, this will be new and exciting for our guys. And we also think that this is something our fans will really embrace.”

Former Palestine High School standout Adrian Peterson, who is now a free agent running back for the NFL, will serve as the honorary head coach for the white team during the spring game. Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, who played for Longview during his high school career, will be the coach of the red team.

Peterson will be assisted by Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, and Williams will be helped by Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who recently played in the Super Bowl. Johnson played quarterback back when he played for Groveton High School.

“There’s such a great and strong tradition of excellent players here, and our players are so gracious about coming back that we wanted to include them in the game,” Riley said in the article. “We came up with this idea, pitched it to a few of our NFL guys and they were probably even more excited about it than we were.”

Riley said in the article that using the traditional scoring system will make the game competitive and “create some really cool situational football that will be really fun for the fans and good for our players.”

For more information on the rosters for the white and red teams that will play in OU’s spring game, click here.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.