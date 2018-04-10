LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before lawmakers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon after 87 million users were notified that their personal data and information had been compromised.

Lawmakers are seeking answers from Zuckerberg on how Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, obtained the data.

Zuckerberg is testifying in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation at. Wednesday, Zuckerberg is set to testify in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

