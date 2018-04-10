Services set for Carlisle ISD student who drowned while trying to save friend

Services for the 17-year-old Carlisle ISD student who died while he was trying to save a friend from drowning in a Henderson lake are set for Wednesday.

A witness who was out fishing with his friends at the time of the incident, which occurred on April, told East Texas News that Jonathan Cano jumped into the water in an effort to save a friend who was struggling. Then Cano started struggling as well and went under.

The services for Cano, who was a sophomore at Carlisle High School, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson under the direction of the Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the same location tonight, starting at 4 p.m.

He will be buried in Duncan Cemetery after the service.

Cano was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church and an active student at Carlisle High School.

Words of comfort and encouragement may be shared with the family at the funeral home’s website.

Last week, Carlisle ISD Superintendent Mike Payne said that every at CHS was mourning Cano’s death.

“They were just out there hanging out and enjoying themselves, and sometimes, these things happen,” Payne said.

Rocky Baker, the Carlisle ISD athletic director, said that Cano, who was on the track and football teams, will forever be a part of the Carlisle family.

“We didn’t lose a classmate. We didn’t lose an athlete. We didn’t lose a good friend,” Baker said. “We lost a brother.”

Cano’s classmates told East Texas News that their classmate will always be with them and that he will be remembered as a hero.

