Suspect who allegedly assaulted Wood County deputy in custody

A man who officials say assaulted a Wood County Sheriff's Office deputy is now in custody.

Sheriff Tom Castloo said Tuesday afternoon that David McCormick is in custody in the Wood County Jail. Castloo released a statement on social media about the assault and arrest, thanking the agencies who helped with the case.

"David McCormick, the suspect of last night's assault on a Wood County Deputy, is currently residing in the Wood County jail. A HUGE THANK YOU to Texas DPS Troopers, Alba Police Department and Wood County Deputies for a great arrest! Thanks also to the public for all of the information leading to his arrest," Castloo wrote.

KLTV has reached out to the office for more information.

