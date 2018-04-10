First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

Once again, a cold front is expected to pass through East Texas late on Friday allowing strong to severe thunderstorms to occur. At this time, we are expected the strongest/most severe storms to occur during the evening/early nighttime hours. This should happen out ahead and along the cold frontal boundary.

Greatest risk remains strong and gusty thunderstorm winds as well as some pockets of large hail with the strongest storms. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out at this time. Flash Flooding remains low as rainfall totals of between .50" and 1.50" should be a general rule with a few areas getting more than 1.50".

We will continue to keep you posted for the rest of this week and try and pinpoint the timing of the storms and the front.

