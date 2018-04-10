Suspects in Upshur County murder arraigned, bond set at $4 million each

Two suspects were arraigned on capital murder charges in an Upshur County courtroom this afternoon.

Lindsey McFadden, 29, and Carlton Lamar Grant, 37, were each assigned a $4 million bond by Judge Lauren Parish.

McFadden and Grant are charged with capital murder by terror threat in the death of Rachel Rhoads, 24, of Longview. Rhoads was reported missing on March 31, and her body was discovered April 1 in a field off of FM 726, near Highway 154, in Upshur County. The duo were arrested on related warrants at a Fort Worth apartment complex on April 6, where investigators found Rhoads vehicle in the parking lot, said Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

Rhoads parents were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

McFadden was arraigned first, and responded affirmatively when asked if she understood the charges against her. She reported as being indigent, and a court-appointed attorney was assigned to her case. Attorney Jason Cassell, of Longview was appointed by Judge Parish.

After McFadden was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs, Grant was brought in for arraignment.

Grant also declared as indigent, and Judge Parish assigned Longview attorney Kevin Settle to Grant’s case.

A court date will not be set until a grand jury reviews evidence to determine if an indictment will be handed down.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.