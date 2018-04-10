Texas College to compete in Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament

Texas College will compete in the 29th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament.

Texas College will compete against 47 fellow Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Torrance, California. The HCASC National Championship is the culmination of a year-round program created to highlight the academic achievements and student engagement of HBCUs across the United States. The finals in California is an academic quiz where HBCUs students answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts and pop culture.

"Honda congratulates Texas College for advancing to the 'Great 48,' a group that represents some of the brightest HBCU students across the country," said Steve Morikawa, Vice President, Corporate Relations and Social Responsibility, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The finals will take place today April 10th at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2018 KLTV.com. All rights reserved.