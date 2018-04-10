Man on dirt bike killed by vehicle in Harrison County, driver fled scene

The rider of a dirt bike in Harrison County was killed on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

Nolan Leo Majeski, 32, of Winthrop MN, was killed after he was ejected from the dirt bike he was riding, after being struck by a Ford Crown Victoria.

On April 08, just before 8:30 p.m., DPS troopers responded to the crash on FM-9 in Harrison County, 12 miles north of the city of Waskom.

A preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of the Crown Victoria was traveling northbound on FM-9 when it struck the 2002 Honda dirt bike that was traveling north on the same roadway.

Majeski was pronounced dead at the scene by Megan Pinson.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned.

Law enforcement is currently working active leads on the identification of the fleeing driver. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this fatal hit and run is asked to contact the Marshall DPS office at 903-935-5108.

