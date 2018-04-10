Driver killed in two-vehicle Rusk County crash identified

A woman was killed Monday afternoon in Rusk County in a two-vehicle accident.

Ashlen Kyndal Branton, 19, of Nacogdoches, was killed when her vehicle collided with a truck.

The wreck occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on SH-315, six miles northeast of the city of Mt. Enterprise.

A preliminary crash investigation by DPS shows that the driver of a 1992 Peterbilt truck towing multiple trailers hauling an oversized load, was traveling northeast on SH-315 while Branton, driving a 2016 Kia SUV, was traveling on the same roadway in the opposite direction.

Branton drifted across the center stripe and struck the oversized load with the left side of the Kia. After impact, the Kia went off the roadway to the right where it came to rest in the west side ditch of SH-315 facing southwest.

Branton was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Jackie Risinger, her body was taken to Crawford Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as Christopher Morrison, 31, of Magnolia was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS.

