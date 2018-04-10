High speed chase in Henderson County leads to arrest of wanted felon

A high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour resulted in the arrest of a wanted felon in Henderson County, Monday night.

Chance Pratt, 30, of Kemp, was captured after a foot chase with a Henderson County deputy. Pratt is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a weapon and with the felony pardon and parole violation, which led to the pursuit.

Deputy William Thornton went searching for Pratt Monday around 8:30 p.m. because of the active warrant. First, the deputy spotted a vehicle the suspect was known to drive on County Road 2138 in the Seven Points area. A pursuit began at the intersection of the County Road and FM 85.

Pratt turned east toward the city of Seven Points, reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour as he drove on four different roads.

He eventually left the vehicle and began running toward homes in a neighborhood, refusing to comply with orders to stop.

Deputy Thornton closed in on him and Pratt surrendered.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, "A weapon – a black-tape-wrapped brown club with a rope – was discovered in the suspect’s vehicle."

Pratt was taken to the Henderson County Jail. His bond has not been set.

