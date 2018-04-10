Search at mechanic shop in Henderson County leads to arrest of man accused of drug dealing

A mechanic shop in Henderson County was searched yesterday and a man was arrested for dealing methamphetamines.

The search occurred in the Sportsman’s Paradise Subdivision near Lake Palestine, Monday.

Jarrod Barton, 47, was arrested with a substantial amount of the illegal drug that has been packaged for sale and distribution.

He faces a first-degree felony, punishable by confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for up to 99 years and a fine up to $10,000, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Barton was found with meth and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that had been reported stolen from the Texas Panhandle in 2015.

Charges for possession of the stolen motorcycle are pending at this time.

The team also arrested Miranda Roberts, 35, for an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County in South Texas for possession of a dangerous drug.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.