First Alert Weather Day in effect for Friday

Another strong storm system will move into the Lone Star State late this week.

By Friday, a dryline will be evident in western and central Texas with a cold front moving in late Friday night.

A few areas of drizzle and mist are likely early Friday, then showers and thunderstorms could develop as early as Friday afternoon and become more likely into Friday evening ahead of the advancing cold front. Warm, humid conditions will add fuel to the storms as they move into East Texas.

The main threats with these storms will be hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

The rain should come to an end by Saturday morning with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.