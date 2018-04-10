Tuesday's Weather: Sunny and nice. Temperatures this afternoon will reach 70 degrees

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another cool start with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. Lots of sunshine today with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees. Winds will once again be light out of the north. Another cool night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine tomorrow with south winds picking up through the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday with temperatures in the 80s by afternoon. Clouds increase late Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few areas of drizzle and mist Friday morning and thunderstorms expected by Friday late afternoon and evening. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day as some storms will become strong to severe along a cold front that will move through late Friday night. Rain is gone by Saturday morning with clearing skies. The weekend looks sunny but cool and breezy with north winds gusting to 15-20 mph.

