STAAR testing has extra importance

Tonight at 10, Donna McCollum has a new report that explains why there is so much at stake for Nacodoches ISD during this round of STAAR testing.
Sports Director Michael Coleman has a new report explaining what's at stake during the upcoming NFL draft for a popular East Texas training center.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He's tracking all of the factors that could affect the weather where you live.
A mechanic shop in Henderson County was searched yesterday and a man was arrested for dealing methamphetamines.More >>
Texas College will compete in the 29th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament. Texas College will compete against 47 fellow Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Torrance, California.More >>
A high-speed chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour resulted in the arrest of a wanted felon in Henderson County, Monday night.More >>
The rider of a dirt bike in Harrison County was killed on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.More >>
