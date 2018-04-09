NWS says trees downed by straight line winds in Cass County

Although the National Weather Service out of Shreveport issued a tornado warning and several severe thunderstorm warnings for East Texas Friday night, they have found no evidence that a tornado was on the ground in Cass County.

The NWS sent a crew to investigate the area where radar indicated a possible tornado. They began their search for damage near Mount Pleasant and worked their way to Linden and Kildare. They did find several downed trees that had been uprooted by strong wind. They said since the trees were all pointing the same direction they believe it was due to straight line winds. They said it was a very active evening for storms on Friday.

“We issued several warnings that night. We had three different forecasters on the radar duty doing warning responsibilities, and so it was a busy night. We had a lot of weather. Between the tornadoes and the severes it was probably in the neighborhood of fifty or sixty warnings,” said Shreveport NWS Meteorologist Cindy Palmer.

Palmer also added other NWS teams in Louisiana have declared an F2 tornado in the Coushatta area, and an F1 near Melrose as a result of the same storm system. Both were in Louisiana.

