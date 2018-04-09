Jury sentences Quitman man who shot 2 oil workers to 5 years

A Wood County jury has sentenced a Quitman man who shot two oil workers who were trying to get on the then-sheriff’s land to have access to an oil well to five years in prison.

The jury found Jerry Wayne Boone, 65, guilty of two counts of second-degree aggravated assault on March 29. They handed down concurrent sentences of five and two years on April 4.

Boone was arrested in November following a grand jury indictment. The former sheriff, James Brown, and one of his former deputies, William Tucker, are also charged with criminal charges in connection with their investigation into this case.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 29 and Tucker is scheduled for a docket call on May 3.

Boone shot the owners of Forrester Oil and Gas when they were on his land, trying to get access to Brown’s land.

According to Winston Forrester, Boone said Brown told him Boone could use “any force necessary” to keep the oil crew off their land.

Related: Quitman man who shot 2 oil workers found guilty

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.