Brownsboro police responding to wreck on Highway 31, Stuart street

Brownsboro police are responding to a wreck on Highway 31.
The wreck occurred on Highway 31 at the intersection of Stuart Street.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Traffic is reported to be backed up in the area. Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.