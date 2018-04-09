Brownsboro police responding to wreck on Highway 31, Stuart stre - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Brownsboro police responding to wreck on Highway 31, Stuart street

BROWNSBORO, TX (KLTV) -

Brownsboro police are responding to a wreck on Highway 31.

The wreck occurred on Highway 31 at the intersection of Stuart Street. 

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is reported to be backed up in the area. Please seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

