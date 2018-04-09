First responders on scene of wreck on SH 315 near FM 840 in Rusk - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

First responders on scene of wreck on SH 315 near FM 840 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle collision in Rusk County.

The wreck occurred on SH 315 near the intersection of FM 840.

Injuries are unknown at this time.  

Initial reports indicate the road is blocked at this time. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

