First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

The Storm Prediction Center is eyeing Friday, especially late in the day, for strong to severe storms to move through East Texas.

Late on Friday, a strong cold front is expected to move through our area late in the day causing showers and isolated strong to severe storms to move through. That is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day For Friday. Gusty winds and some pockets of large hail will be possible. It is still several days away and as the day nears, we will have a much better idea of the what will happen and more importantly, when. At this time, it looks like rainfall totals should be from .50" to 1.50", so flash flooding doesn't appear to be a major problem. Please stay tuned.

At this time, the greatest risks appear to be gusty winds with the stronger thunderstorms along with pockets of large hail. Once again, as we get closer to the event, we will have many more details for you.

Please stay tuned.

